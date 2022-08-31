St Joseph's Catholic School
Book Week Parade
We certainly had a fun time at our Book Week Parade. All students looked amazing in their costumes. Many thanks to all who were able to join us this morning.
Sporting Stars
A huge congratulations to Ashleigh McKenzie who was awarded second place in the 11 years girls shot put event at the recent Diocesan Athletics Carnival held in Dubbo.
Ashleigh will now compete at the Polding Athletics Carnival in Newcastle on Friday, September 9. Good Luck Ash!
Congratulations also goes to Max Behan who was awarded equal third in the junior boys high jump at the Diocesan Athletics Carnival in Dubbo. Max achieved a personal best for the height he jumped. Well done Max!
Eisteddfod
We were certainly delighted with our results from the Bathurst Eisteddfod on Tuesday. The year 3/4 choir was awarded first place in their section and the year 5/6 choir was awarded second place in their section.
Both choirs were exceptional and very deserving of their prizes. All students are to be commended for their exemplary discipline and the pride they took in representing St Joseph's. Well done!
