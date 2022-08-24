In a show of "support" for Oberon Children's Centre, staff at the centre will be provided with special training thanks to a $10,000 grant from the NSW Government.
The grant, announced by Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, is part of the Early Childhood Community Grants program and will contribute to providing staff development opportunities, educational resource development and engaging community members.
Children who attend the centre will also benefit by having weekly Indigenous language classes run by a local elder.
"This grant will provide staff development opportunities such as training and conferences that promote outreach to Aboriginal children and children from low income families," Mr Toole said.
"The community has faced a number of challenges over the past few years and early learning services play a critical role in supporting children and families.
"It's fantastic to see this funding being made available to support the work of the services that Oberon Children's Centre provides."
