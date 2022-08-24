Oberon Review
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Opportunities aplenty for Oberon Children's Centre following 'fantastic' news

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated August 24 2022 - 11:02pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Toole with Oberon Children's Centre attendees and staff. Photo: Supplied

In a show of "support" for Oberon Children's Centre, staff at the centre will be provided with special training thanks to a $10,000 grant from the NSW Government.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.