Saturday, August 20 saw the Burraga Sheep Show and Country Fair enter its 61st year.
The weather wasn't the best but that didn't stop people travelling from Black Springs, Rockley, Oberon and other places to join the Burraga locals for a day out.
The only casualty of the wet weather was the bouncy castle, but as almost everything else was inside the Community Hall this didn't spoil anyone's day.
The show was opened by guest of honour, Julie Marshall, whose father once taught at the Burraga School.
As well as the sheep show, there was a dog high jumping competition as well as a contest for cooking and crafts.
The number of entries in the last two categories showed how much enthusiasm for the show there was in the local community, with one person commenting during the prize presentations that there seemed to be more categories than at the Royal Easter Show.
This is what country shows are all about, involving everyone in the community, and in a town with a population of only around 60, it often looked like everyone was at the Community Hall for the show.
Congratulations must go to the Burraga Ag Bureau including president Neil Francis, secretary Ross McDonald, treasurer Sandra Stapleton, their committee and all the volunteers and competition entrants for working so hard to make the show such a success.
