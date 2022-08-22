Oberon Review
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Photos

Burraga Sheep Show and Country Fair attracted a large crowd to their 61st celebrations

PB
By Peter Bowditch
August 22 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the organising committee were congratulated by local MP Andrew Gee. Photo: Peter Bowditch

Saturday, August 20 saw the Burraga Sheep Show and Country Fair enter its 61st year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.