Oberon's golfers enjoy another successful week on the course

A good week was had for golfers last week, with it a little warmer and little less windy compared to other days.
Thursday golfers turned up in reasonable numbers for the twelve-hole social handicap event.
Tim Arnison thought he was back in the old country in the brisk winter weather. Tim had a good round for 28 points to win the event, and Richard Gear was the runner-up with 24 points.
Balls went to Don Miller, Ken Maddison, and Laurie Murphy.
After one of the biggest frosts of the year, Saturday became a lovely sunny day. There was a good field of thirty-seven golfers playing a Stableford round.
Andrew Yeo showed some of his hidden talents with a good round for 37 points to win A grade.
Laurie Murphy was the unlucky one, runner-up with 37 points. Dave Campbell had a steady round for 34 points to win B grade on a count-back from Katie Graham.
The day's highlight was an eagle on the second hole by Kim Rawlings.
Balls went to Alan Cairney, Neil Whalan, Dom York, Rob McGrath, Kevin Whalan, Dave Zhou and Jake Ribbons.
Blake Miller was closest to the pin on the 1st hole, and Andrew Yeo was just three meters from the cup on the 17th hole.
Golf this Saturday (August 6) will be a stroke round, playing for the monthly medal and counting your putts.
The following week will be a two-person ambrose - an opportunity to invite a friend or a non-regular golfer to come and try their hand.
