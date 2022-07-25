Mooney toughs out less than ideal weather to claim victory

While Thursday afternoon (July 21) was not good for golf, 10 of the most dedicated played the 12-hole competition.
Sean Mooney toughed it out for a good round of 28 points to be the winner. Sean won himself a Mark Hughes Foundation beanie.
The runner-up was Ben Turner with 27 points, Paul Behan won a ball, and Peter Griffiths was closest to the pin on the 7th hole.
Saturday saw some welcome sunshine and attracted a good field of golfers to play an 18-hole par event.
While most of the field struggled to play to their handicap, only a few players mastered the conditions.
Rob McGrath was in fine form and continued his winning ways from last week. Rob had an exceptionally good round for +4 to easily win A grade.
Anthony Borton had a solid round for +1 to be the runner-up. Matt Foran is hitting his straps and playing good golf, Matt's round for +2 gave him a B grade win, and Garry Willis was the runner-up on a countback with +1.
Peter Stewart hit a lovely shot into the 7th hole to take nearest the pin, just 1.3 meters from the hole. Neil Whalan was closest to the pin on the 17th hole, just 1.1 meters from the pin.
Balls went to Dennis O'Connell, Andrew Yeo, Gary Ryan, BenTurner, Hugh O'Neil, Sam Gascoigne and Gerard Hogan.
Golf this Saturday (July 30) will be an 18-hole Stableford event.
During the week, we will have an excavator on the course to prepare the site for a toilet just behind the sixth tee and below the 12th tee.
In addition, work will take place on enhancing the third tee and track from the second hole to the third tee.
Volunteers would be welcome to give a hand, particularly on the third tee.
