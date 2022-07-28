Oberon Medical Centre will soon grow by two following a continued push to increase permanent long-term doctors.
Currently, Oberon's medical practice has seven doctors, two practice nurses, support staff, visiting experts in areas including diabetes, physiotherapy, exercise, as well as a range of specialists available through telehealth.
According to Oberon Medical Centre business manager Senthan Tharmalingam, there are many reasons behind the GP increase in Oberon.
"We are seeking to increase the number of permanent long-term doctors for the continuation of care, to strengthen the current team and to reduce fatigue and burnouts in team members," Mr Tharmalingam said.
"Our mission is to provide more healthcare services in our community to reduce the gap in rural health. To do this, we are investing in professional development of staff with a mixture of skills to complement each other."
Mr Tharmalingam confirmed the practice had recently employed one more doctor.
In addition to putting more doctors on the roster, Oberon Medical Centre launched a new website on July 22 to provide better communication and access to information.
The site provides information about the centre's services and staff as well as the option for people to book appointments. You can see the new web site here.
