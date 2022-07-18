Calls to bring back warning signs ahead of mobile speed cameras have been bolstered by the findings of a comprehensive NSW parliament inquiry.
After months of backlash and accusations of revenue raising, the decision was partially reversed in December when the state government announced 'your speed has been checked' signs would sit atop the vans.
But a parliamentary inquiry into the mobile speed camera system has suggested the reversal go one step further and reintroduce the advance warning signs.
It found that making the state's mobile speed camera system "more overt" would encourage people to drive safer and make the camera program fairer.
While Central West road safety expert Matthew Irvine would rather see signs gone, he said he'd rather see speed cameras be used in appropriate locations and not just in places for perceived revenue raising.
"Where I think you've got a legitimate case to criticise speed cameras is the choice of the location they go," he said.
"I don't think there's an argument about whether signs should stay or go. I think we need to grow the hell up and be adults.
"I think that also has to come from a commitment from the government to put them where it's proven to make a difference."
Mr Irvine spoke about a stretch on the Great Western Highway that tends to be an infamous location for speed camera cars.
"Whether there's a sign on a camera car or not, no one tends to get upset if things are enforced in locations where there's problems," he said.
"We all make mistakes in our driving. Let's not be holier than thou about it. We can all try not to speed and we should try not to speed, but sometimes we are going to slip up.
"The speed camera network is about dampening down that low-level speeding. It's really aimed at that 10 per cent threshold up and trying to get that down."
Mr Irvine said NSW is the only jurisdiction in Australia that has signs for speed cameras.
"It's just a change of mindset. Victorians, South Australians and Queenslanders have all gotten use to it. What's stopping us?," he said.
According to the NSW Government, mobile speed cameras lead to crash reduction across the state's entire road network by providing a general deterrence against speeding.
