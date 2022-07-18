Oberon Review
Safety upgrades complete at O'Connell and Mayfield Road intersection

July 18 2022 - 2:00am
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole at he upgraded turnoff to Mayfield road. Photo: Supplied

Oberon Council crews have completed a $570,000 upgrade at the O'Connell and Mayfield Road intersection.

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

