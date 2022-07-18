Oberon Council crews have completed a $570,000 upgrade at the O'Connell and Mayfield Road intersection.
Member for Bathurst and NSW deputy premier Paul Tool said the Transport for NSW upgrade was to improve safety for all motorists travelling between Bathurst and Oberon.
Mr Toole said the NSW Government funded the project in response to community concerns over a number of near-misses involving vehicles waiting to turn from O'Connell Road onto Mayfield Road.
"The safety of all road users is our number one priority and we have listened to the calls for an upgrade at this intersection," he said.
The work included widening of the road shoulder at the intersection to improve the right-hand turn for motorists coming from the Bathurst end of O'Connell Road and the left-hand turn for motorists coming from the Oberon end.
Improved signage has been completed and Council crews carried out the reshaping of the intersection, including pavement widening, sealing, new line-marking and a safety barrier.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the upgrades would help to keep motorists safe and better connected out on the regional road network.
"... the upgrade has provided a safer and more forgiving road environment for all motorists in the area," he said.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
