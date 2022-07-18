Oberon Review

Oberon Children's Centre wins in Waste 2 Art

By Peter Bowditch
July 18 2022 - 4:30am
"Under The Sea" by the Oberon Children's Centre.

Oberon had a winner in the 2022 Waste 2 Art competition.

