Jenolan Caves eyeing an August 1 reopening after latest access road damage

Updated July 15 2022 - 2:33am, first published 2:30am
DAMAGE: Part of Jenolan Caves Road earlier this month. Photo: MINISTER FOR REGIONAL TRANSPORT SAM FARRAWAY FACEBOOK PAGE

JENOLAN Caves is hoping to reopen on August 1 as Transport for NSW assesses the latest damage to the tourist attraction's only access road.

