Jenolan Caves eyeing an August 1 reopening after latest access road damage

JENOLAN Caves is hoping to reopen on August 1 as Transport for NSW assesses the latest damage to the tourist attraction's only access road.
Transport for NSW said in an update this week that recent flooding "will result in an extended closure of Jenolan Caves Road, with no access into the Jenolan Caves precinct for the safety of all road users".
It said geotechnical assessments were being carried out to "assess the roadside slope impacts" of the latest heavy rain.
That heavy rain has compounded the damage caused by bushfires in 2019 and heavy rain in March 2021.
Crews are also removing debris from the road, according to Transport for NSW.
It said local traffic has access "via a single lane under traffic control through Hampton".
Jenolan Caves said this week on its Facebook page that it is still temporarily closed "due to the landslide on Two Mile Road, our only access".
The update said that the attraction is planning to reopen on Monday, August 1 and information will continue to be provided regarding that reopening date.
The recent heavy rain also caused damage in the Blue Mountains, where part of the rail line remains closed due to a large landslip.
The rain also closed the bridge over the Hawkesbury River at North Richmond for days, cutting off Bathurst's access to Sydney on the Bells Line of Road.
