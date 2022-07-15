Ronald McDonald House thank Oberon community for unwavering support

The Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West committee have extended thanks to the Oberon community for their unwavering support over the past eight years.
The acknowledgement follows a name change for the charity - formerly called Ronald McDonald House Orange - to one that is more reflective of their demographic.
"The name change is timely and appropriate," chairman of the RMHC Central West board, Tim Leahey said.
"We are now in our eighth year of operation providing support to families from Oberon who find they need to stay in Orange while their baby, child or adolescent is receiving specialist and life saving care."
Mr Leahey made special mention of the Oberon Women's Bowls Club and those who contributed to raising funds through the Bathurst Harness Racing Club.
"It is a huge effort, and in particular I would like to thank Wayne Barker and Wayne and Katie Maher who are the driving force behind the fundraising," he said.
Since RMHC Central West opened its doors, 13 families from Oberon have stayed at the house at no cost.
