Everyone loves a good café and Oberon has been one short since the closing of the Monkey Bean. The good news is that it has reopened as Café Oberon.
The Café Oberon team including owner Quit Harvey - who was unavailable for comment - have been treated to a rush since their opening day on July 7.
There is a new menu at Café Oberon with plenty of choices of customers and new staff behind the counter ready to take orders.
According to the 2021 Census, there are 4,605 people living in the 2787 postcode area. About half these people live in Oberon itself.
With five places selling coffee in the main street, this means that there is a café for about every 460 residents.
Opening hours of are 7AM to 4PM seven days a week and the telephone number is 02 6328 2661.
