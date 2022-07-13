ANY chance of snowfalls within the Oberon region seems to have disappeared for now, but the weather on Wednesday morning was particularly chilly.
The Bureau of Meteorology was forecasting snow in the Central West's high country on Wednesday, however, but it now seems unlikely to fall below 1200 metres.
The mercury, however, plummeted throughout the morning.
About 8am on Wednesday morning, the temperature was hovering around 1 degrees, however, it felt closer to -3 degrees.
The rest of the week is set to remain fairly clear, with some cloudy weather on Saturday before the skies clear up again on Sunday.
Previously, there had been sleet falling in Orange on Tuesday afternoon amid predictions of potential snow at 1000 metres for Wednesday.
A sheep graziers alert was announced on Tuesday afternoon.
The alert was to warn graziers about the risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to cold temperatures, showers and southwesterly winds.
