The Laundry Pad and Mangan Logging finalists in 2022 Western NSW Business Awards

By Peter Bowditch
July 12 2022 - 10:30pm
Getting the timber for Mangan Logging's trucks. Picture: Peter Bowditch

In a show of excellence, two Oberon businesses have been named finalists in the 2022 Western NSW Business Awards.

