In a show of excellence, two Oberon businesses have been named finalists in the 2022 Western NSW Business Awards.
The Laundry Pad is a finalist in the Excellence in Small Business category which recognises a business that has driven growth and demonstrated strategies to achieve success and resilience.
Nobody could doubt that Vicki Walsh and her staff have met all the criteria for the prize, with the business having grown from small beginnings with just a couple of washing machines to somewhere that does the laundry for the motels and other accommodation places that host Oberon's visitors.
Not content with just washing things, the store has expanded into The Manchester Pad next door, selling the towels, bed linen and other things that help to make a house a home.
Meanwhile, Mangan Logging Pty Ltd has been named as a finalist for the Excellence in Large Business Award.
Everyone in town must be familiar with the blue log trucks with "Mangan" written next to the exhaust pipes, but the company is more than just a carrier of logs, they also harvest trees.
The company can be best summed up in the biography supplied as part of the award application:
"Mangan Logging is a third generation harvesting and haulage business with core values of safety, quality, professionalism and innovation," the application read.
"The Mangan Group specialises in the harvesting, processing, extraction and delivery of sustainably managed Softwood Pine Plantations in the Oberon area."
The winners will be announced at the Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Dubbo at 6:30pm on Friday, July 22.
