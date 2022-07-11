Thirteen Oberon High School students from years 11 and 12 recently participated in a hospital injury awareness and prevention program.
As a result of COVID-19, the student's participation in the Prevent Alcohol and Risk-related Trauma in Youth program (P.A.R.T.Y) had been delayed for two years until June this year.
P.A.R.T.Y is aimed at equipping teens with the information needed to recognise potential dangerous situations, make preventative choices and adopt a behaviour that minimises risk.
During their attendance at the Liverpool Education and Research Centre-hosted program, Oberon teens participated in interactive simulations, watched clips on injuries and met with a young man who survived a major trauma.
It is hoped their attendance will be the start of many to come for young Oberon people.
