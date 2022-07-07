Oberon Public recognised student's achievements ahead of holidays

Oberon Public School
On Wednesday, June 29, Oberon Public School recognised some of the achievements of their wonderful students during Term 2.
They acknowledged and celebrated students who achieved their silver and gold medallions.Congratulations to all the cross country and athletics champions who received their medallions and trophies.
Jenolan captains also accepted the cross country cup and Gurnang captains received the Athletics Shield.
Oberon Public School is very proud of their hard-working and dedicated students.
Following the assembly, students enjoyed morning tea with their invited guests.
St Josephs Catholic School
Entrolments are now open at St Joseph's Catholic School. Application forms can be collected from the school. For more information, call 6336 1384.
