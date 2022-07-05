Oberon Review

Oberon's Junior Hockey players go back-to-back in Tamworth for Kim Small Shield

July 5 2022 - 4:00am
Maddy Cooper and Amelia Milton with the Kim Small Shield. Photo: Supplied

Representative debutants, Amelia Milton and Madeline Cooper, travelled to Tamworth this past weekend to compete with Bathurst District in the Kim Small Shield, an under 11's development tournament hosted by Tamworth Hockey Association in conjunction with NSW Hockey.

