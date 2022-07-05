Representative debutants, Amelia Milton and Madeline Cooper, travelled to Tamworth this past weekend to compete with Bathurst District in the Kim Small Shield, an under 11's development tournament hosted by Tamworth Hockey Association in conjunction with NSW Hockey.
The 2022 Bathurst District under 11's team had been promoted into Division 1 for the 2022 tournament following an impressive undefeated run by the 2021 side which had included Oberon juniors Georgina Webb and Grace Yeo.
Goalkeeper Cooper, conceded only two goals for the tournament which included seven field games and two non-competitive indoor hockey games. A truly outstanding effort considering she had only strapped on goalkeeping gear for the first time one month ago.
Milton, who plays in the under 13's competition for Oberon, went from strength to strength with every game. Milton is a dynamic midfielder and striker and showcased her impressive skills against quality opponents from around the State.
The team were undefeated going into the final on Monday afternoon against Northern Sydney Beaches. After finishing on top of their division with 24 points, Bathurst needed to draw or win the final to secure the title.
Following a tight contest, where no team could break the deadlock, Bathurst was awarded the 2022 Kim Small Shield Championship.
Oberon Juniors named in the Under 11's Bathurst District Team: Madeline Cooper, Amelia Milton and Georgina Webb (unavailable for Tamworth).
Results
Bathurst finished on top of their pool with 24 points.
Final:
Bathurst named winners of the Kim Small Shield as they finished 1st in Division 1.
