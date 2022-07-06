Locals embrace the 'awful' cold to partake in Oberon's big day out

The first Saturday of each month is a busy day in Oberon.
It starts with the Farmers' Markets at the showground, then it's open day at the railway station. The various museums are open as well.
Advertisement
On July 2, there was the added attraction of some big bonfires and fireworks at the showground to end the day.
The weather on the day could be charitably described as "awful", with cold winds and even colder rain, but that didn't stop the town's residents from going out.
Market stalls are usually spread out at the showground but because of the rain, everything was moved inside. This could have made things a bit crowded when a large number of townsfolk left their cosy home fires to go browsing and shopping but there wasn't any real problem. It just increased the social aspect of the event.
Over at the railway station the crowds weren't as big, but there were a few tourists there asking questions and getting answers. They all thought that they would be back one day.
Darrell Hair and Amanda Spalding from 107.5FM community radio were at the station for several hours broadcasting, as well as interviewing Mayor Mark Kellam and many of the volunteers who work on the trains.
The bonfires were to be lit at four o'clock, by which time the rain had increased and the temperature had decreased.
The local RFS must be congratulated for turning their skills from putting out fires to starting fires with piles of wet timber, but the application of some accelerant soon got the flames going.
The quite large group of spectators complete with umbrellas, raincoats and warm clothes were not disappointed.
I spent the day walking around pointing the camera at things and you can see some of the photos in the gallery.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.