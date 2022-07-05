Oberon Review
NSW SES Oberon Unit keep busy with call-outs to protect community during floods

Updated July 5 2022 - 3:44am, first published 12:00am
Oberon SES Unit have been busy keeping their community safe during the recent heavy rainfalls. Photo: NSW SES Oberon Unit Facebook page

A wet and windy few days that has brought down trees, flooded roads, rivers and creeks, and left residents with water at their back doors has kept the Oberon SES Unit busy.

