A wet and windy few days that has brought down trees, flooded roads, rivers and creeks, and left residents with water at their back doors has kept the Oberon SES Unit busy.
The team posted in a social media update that they completed sandbagging and water redirection jobs, removed trees from roads with assistance from Oberon Council, including the removal of a tree from a driveway.
"We had people isolated between a flooded creek and river. As there were no safety or welfare issues, these people were asked to remain on high ground until the water subsided, then they could continue on their travel," the post read.
"We would like to thank Pick Of The Bunch for our lunch, delicious wraps and the best of coffees.
"We also appreciate the kind thanks we received from the local residents that we assisted."
