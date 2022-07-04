Deadline extended for installation of mobile phone tower in Black Springs

An update regarding mobile phone coverage in the Black Springs township has been received.
An extension of time has been granted to Telstra for negotiations with Crown Lands about the cost of renting the proposed site at the Waste Transfer Station.
Advertisement
Originally, the final date for negotiations was June 30 this year, after which the funding for the project would lapse and the application would have to be restarted after six years.
In an email to the Black Springs Community Association, a spokesperson for the Federal Minister for Communications said:
"As you are ... aware, Telstra requested an extension of time (EOT) from the Commonwealth that will allow them to continue negotiations with NSW Crown land managers beyond 30 June 2022.
"The Minister for Communications has approved Telstra's EOT request, which will provide some additional time for Telstra and NSW Crown land managers to agree commercial terms for the proposed site of the mobile base station".
The length of the extension is not known but it means the process of getting mobile coverage in Black Springs is still ongoing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.