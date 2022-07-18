Work has begun on rebuilding the Oberon to Tarana railway line that was last used in 1979.
The first stage is to repair the line between Oberon and Hazelgrove stations, a distance of about six kilometres.
The rebuild is funded by a $1.5 million grant from the Federal Government, with the work carried out by Complete Asset Management with assistance from volunteers from the Oberon Tarana Heritage Railway.
"June 16 2022 was a historic day. It was when the committee signed a contract with CAM, Complete Asset Management from Dubbo, to refurbish the railway line," OTHR secretary, Dave McMurray said.
"Starting from the Hazelgrove end, the rebuild will move south to Oberon. The work should be complete in about two months without weather or other holdups.
"Restoration of the End Platform Carriages and the Locomotives continue unabated. It's planned that one carriage and one locomotive will be fit for service by end of October."
Once resleepering and alignment of the track to Hazelgrove has been completed, the work will start on the level crossings which must be capable of carrying heavy truck traffic (Albion Street, Lowes Mount Road and the road into the tip, plus forest and farm access roads).
The railway will be a major tourist attraction when it's completed. It has been a long and frustrating wait to get the railway working again but the efforts and enthusiasm of the OTHR members and volunteers are finally showing results.
It's open day at the Oberon Station on the first Saturday of each month is where you can see the work being done on the rolling stock.
The Oberon Review will be following the rebuilding and recommissioning of the railway with regular progress updates over the next few months.
