Oberon golfers make the most of course after recent rainfall

It was a better week for golf.
Despite a large amount of rain, the golf course was in great shape. Anybody wishing to try their skills at golf can access the course almost anytime to play, practice and hone their skills.
Thursday afternoon's social handicap is a great place to start your golfing career; both men and ladies enjoy the relaxed format of the event.
Kim Rawlings had a wonderful afternoon, he had 30 points for the twelve holes to give him an easy win over Dave Zhou with 26 points.
Kim is now the proud wearer of the Mark Hughes Cancer foundation beanie. Balls went to Andrew Yeo, Harold Lyme.
There was sun out early on Saturday morning, enough to encourage a few more golfers to play a Stableford and fourball multiplier event.
Rob McGrath has had a couple of weeks' rest from golf however, he came back fresh and in good touch for a round of 38 points to win A grade.
Dennis O'Connell was the runner-up with 35 points. Dave Campbell showed that he is not a spent force and his fine round for 38 points gave him a decisive win in B grade. Hugh was the runner-up with 34 points.
The fourball multiplier was won by the pairing of Dave Zhou and Dave Campbell with 68 points. Andrew Yeo and Rob McGrath were the runners-up with 65 points. Balls went to Laurie Murphy, Anthony Miller, Terry Robinson, Anthony McGrath, Dennis O'Connell and Neil Whalan.
Golf this Saturday will be a par event.
