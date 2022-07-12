Oberon Review
Small field of Oberon golfers make the most in wet conditions

By Barry Lang
July 12 2022 - 5:00am
Saturday's winners Phil Cummings (centre), Irene Bishop and Alan Cairney. Picture: Supplied

Golf continues despite all the rain over the past week. While the course is very wet, it does drain well and was playable on Thursday and Saturday.

