Small field of Oberon golfers make the most in wet conditions

Golf continues despite all the rain over the past week. While the course is very wet, it does drain well and was playable on Thursday and Saturday.
Sixteen golfers played the social handicap event on Thursday afternoon. Peter Marks must like the course when it is wet because he had a great score of 31 points for a comfortable win. Peter was rewarded with a beanie supporting the Mark Hughes Brain Cancer Foundation.
Kim Rawlings was the runner with a good round for 28 points. Balls went to Peter Ryan, Ben Turner and Phil Cummings with 26 points. There was no sign of the scratch marker, Alan Cairney, in the results.
The forecast for Saturday was not good, and as result, there was only a small field of twenty players.
Due to the small field of golfers, there was only one grade on Saturday.
Phil Cummings made the most of the lack of competition to record a win with 37 Stableford points. Peter Ryan was the runner-up with 26 points. Nearest the pin on the ninth hole was Jake Ribbons, and Peter Griffiths was closest on the 17th hole.
On Saturday, golfers will play an eighteen-hole individual Stableford competition and a 4BBB multiplier. Players should carefully pick their partner for the multiplier event because a zero by one player will mean a zero for the team.
As the course is very wet, cart drivers must be careful to avoid playing areas in front of and near the greens, they will need to have a light foot on the brake pedal on the slopes to avoid going into a slide.
It is pleasing to see our club president back in the clubhouse, we wish Eric a speedy recovery.
