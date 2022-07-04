The winter time golfing fields have been a little smaller this year, must be colder or the golfers are getting softer.
There were 14 on the course on Thursday afternoon enjoying the magic of the mountain air.
Alan Cairney had a good day with the clubs, playing off 8 he tells me he had a win and will be one of Oberon's few scratch golfers next Thursday. That is the penalty for a big win.
During July the Thursday golfers will be playing for a Mark Hughs Foundation Beanie supporting Brain Cancer Research.
Saturday was the start of the big rain so there was a small field of dedicated golfers playing a stroke round for the monthly medal. There were 19 brave souls,
Anthony Borton handled the conditions better than the rest and his score of 78/73 gave him a win in A grade. Peter Hutchinson was the runner up with 89/76.
The B grade winner was Ben Turner with 93/71, Phil Cummings was the runner up with 94/77. Balls went to Jake Ribbons, Anthony Miller, Terry Robinson, and Wayne Sellers. Ben Turner was closest to the pin on the 9th hole and Chris Kalos was closest on the 1st hole.
Golf next Saturday will be an 18 hole Stableford event.
