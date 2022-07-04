Oberon Review

Oberon golf: Anthony Borton and Ben Turner take wins in A and B Grade

By Barry Lang
July 4 2022 - 6:00am
Ben and Anthony winners of A and B grade. Photo: Supplied

The winter time golfing fields have been a little smaller this year, must be colder or the golfers are getting softer.

