Oberon Review
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Rumours of Oberon's telephone boxes being removed debunked

PB
By Peter Bowditch
July 4 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Telstra technicians conducting maintenane on a public telephone box.

The rumour that Oberon was losing at least one public telephone box has been debunked.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.