You have until the end of the month to use your Dine and Discover vouchers around Oberon

The NSW Government's Dine and Discover vouchers expire on June 30, so if you have any unused vouchers now is the time to use them. It's free money!
Businesses around Oberon which accept the Discover vouchers are Jenolan Caves, Oberon Golf Club, Oberon RSL, Mayfield Garden and Murder Master. Each voucher gets you a $25 discount off entry or an event ticket price.
You can use your Dine vouchers to get $25 off meals at Caves House, Bistro 59 at the Oberon RSL, the Royal Hotel, Rainbow Chinese at the Big Trout Motel, Mayfield Garden, the Long Arm Farm Cafe and the Oberon Golf Club.
There's only a week to go.
If you would like to invite friends and relatives to visit Oberon, the NSW Government's Stay vouchers give a $50 discount off accommodation. These vouchers expire on October 9 and are accepted at the Jenolan Caravan Park, Highlands Motor Inn, Kilbeggan Cottage and Jenolan Cabins.
