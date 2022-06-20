Oberon Review

You have until the end of the month to use your Dine and Discover vouchers around Oberon

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated June 20 2022 - 4:40am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The NSW Government's Dine and Discover vouchers expire on June 30, so if you have any unused vouchers now is the time to use them. It's free money!

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.