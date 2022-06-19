Local Oberon resident Alma Bourchier turned 100-years-old on Thursday, June 16.
Oberon Public School students are missing visiting residents of Columbia Aged Care, so when they found out Alma was turning 100 they wanted to do something special for her.
Advertisement
Students made cards, sent interview questions and sang songs dedicated to her. We hope she had a wonderful celebration.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Oberon High School students enjoy exploring writing opportunities with hot chocolate and biscuits.
Currently they are writing for Voiceworks magazine. If students have any questions, please ask Miss Walker or Ms Saboisky. Writer's Club is held in Room 4 on Friday lunchtimes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.