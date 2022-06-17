Oberon Review
Photos

What's happening at St Joseph's Catholic School

Updated June 17 2022 - 1:54am, first published 1:34am
IGA Community Chest

Our School Captains were very excited to accept a $925 cheque generously donated by Mawhoods Supa IGA through their Community Chest Program. Their support enables us to purchase valuable resources for our students. Thank you Mawhoods Supa IGA!

