Our Year 5 Classroom is always a hive of activity. In recent weeks we have been focussing on mastering the skills of the 4 Mathematical operations of addition, subtraction, multiplication and division. It has been exciting to see the students work with determination to grasp these concepts. We have also been practising our editing skills in English to ensure we are using appropriate and correct punctuation in our Writing. As well as these basics this term has been very creative for Year 5. Students have been working on a creative arts project. Students have been working in small groups to produce a book trailer for the Bad Guys novel series. Students have learnt how to write a script, plan a storyboard, film scenes for their trailer using the green screen and are now in the stages of editing their book trailers. We hope to share these with you once they are complete. The photos below certainly give you a taste of what is to come.