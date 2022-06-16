Oberon Review

Oberon OAM June Evans Celebrates 90th Birthday

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated June 16 2022 - 5:35am, first published 12:34am
June Evans, OAM with her medal and family photos.

On Sunday 12 June, June Evans OAM celebrated her 90th Birthday with her family.

