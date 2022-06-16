Oberon OAM June Evans Celebrates 90th Birthday

On Sunday 12 June, June Evans OAM celebrated her 90th Birthday with her family.
Family members from as far as Brisbane gathered at the Oberon RSL to celebrate the local legend.
June Evans (nee Nightingale) was born at Nurse Handley's Nursing home in Bathurst on the twelfth of June, 1932.
June grew up at Rockley, but the family moved to Bathurst as her sheerer Father was always away for work.
June and her brother attended Public School in George Street. June is one of three siblings.
Tragically June's younger brother died of Diphtheria at just two and a half years old.
The family then moved to Essington, fifteen Kilometres out of Oberon. June attended a little subsidised school until it closed down.
"When it closed down, we had to have correspondence, because there was no way to get to another school. Not a bus, nothing." June recalled.
June moved closer to Oberon when she got married.
On the thirteenth of February 1954, June Married Trevor 'Cooby' Evans in Oberon.
The couple began planting their roots in Hazelgrove; seven kilometres away.
The couple had their five children while living in Hazelgrove.
However, the home didn't offer the best lifestyle for the young family. There wasn't any hot water and transport was limited.
"It was very primitive," She said.
The children attend Hazelgrove School until the family moved to Oberon when the youngest was five.
June was happy to move to Oberon as it offered the family an opportunity for better living conditions.
June worked odd jobs throughout the years. "I was a housemaid up at the Tourist [Hotel] for a long time. Then I was at Robins shoe factory in Bathurst."
After retiring, June began to dedicate her time to community service.
"I used to teach scripture at the public school of a Thursday,'' she said.
June also volunteered at the Canteen of the local public school of a Tuesday.
"I always said, I was at the public school in the canteen because I had a child at school. That child was the teacher."
In recent years, June volunteered at St Vincent and De Paul, Oberon.
"I worked there for a few years," She said.
June also read at and cleaned Saint Ignatius Catholic Church of a Sunday.
" And now I'm just more or less retired. All I do now is go for a walk every day. Pick up rubbish, recycling things. I keep busy," she said.
On the tenth of June 2019, June was awarded the Order Of Australia Medal for her community service to Oberon.
"I'm only allowed to ever wear it on ANZAC day or Australia Day," she said.
June had to keep her good news a secret, even from the ones she loved most.
"Somebody rang me up and said that I had the medal, but I wasn't allowed to tell anybody," she said.
"I had to keep it quiet for about a month and I didn't tell anyone."
The ceremony was attended by her two daughters and one of her sons.
"I was only allowed three guests, two sons had to miss out," she said.
June has also been awarded a Paul Harris fellowship from Rotary twice.
The fellowship was created in memory of the rotary founder.
To be a fellow means that the individual has either contributed $1000 or has had it contributed in their name.
In 2004, June was awarded the Oberon citizen of the year.
State Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole has also recognised June in the past for Senior Citizens week. She was awarded jointly.
"I'm very lucky, I've had a lot of awards over the years," she said.
Of all her achievements, June believes her greatest is her Family.
"I'm very fortunate with my five children. Two of them live here, One in Bathurst and two in Sydney."
June also has thirteen Grandchildren (one deceased) and is expecting her seventeenth Great-Grandchild in August.
June's love for family and the place she calls home will be her legacy.
"Oberon is the friendliest, place in the world. I love Oberon"
