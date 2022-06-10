With the rising cost of living, people may be doing it tough, and Oberon op-shops are doing their best to ease the pressure by assisting those in need with Winter essentials.
Oberon Life Community Pantry, Christian Life Centre's Dimity Milne said with the increased cost of living, people were finding it hard to afford Winter clothing and groceries.
"In the colder months the electricity bills are through the roof with the cold weather, everyone has their heaters on," she said.
She said she has since seen an increase of people coming to use the community pantry.
"We're going through a lot of food in our pantry, I think that's because more people are finding it hard to afford food with increased prices," she said.
Ms Milne said to help assist those doing it tough, she welcomed donations of food, furniture and winter garments.
"If you have sheets, doonas, blankets, coats, beanies, scarves and even small furniture such as draws, book shelves and coffee tables that no longer service a purpose, bring them in," she said.
Oberon Vinnies volunteer Rita Stapleton encouraged people to reconsider their items before throwing them to landfill.
"I think with the cost of things going up all the time and people doing it tough... if there's things that can be used, then they should be," she said.
"Keep in mind when cleaning out your wardrobe instead of throwing things out into landfill take a second thought and think if someone else could use it.
"It's important to help people in need," she said.
Oberon Vinnies is encouraging donations of "anything Wintery".
You can donate at Vinnies on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10am-4pm or Saturdays 10am-12pm.
Contact Dimity for more information on how to donate on 0425 203 760.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
