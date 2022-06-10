Oberon Review
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Our People

Oberon op-shops call out for Winter essentials to help those doing it tough with rising cost of living

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
June 10 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vinnies Oberon volunteers Marie and Mary Behan are encouraging people to donate this winter. Photo: Alanna Tomazin

With the rising cost of living, people may be doing it tough, and Oberon op-shops are doing their best to ease the pressure by assisting those in need with Winter essentials.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Lithgow Mercury journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.