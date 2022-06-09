Just days into Winter, Oberon has experienced a blanket of white with several falls around the region.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) predictions were correct with snowfalls from Tuesday to Thursday. The Oberon Review reached out to its loyal readers to share their snow photos in a gallery. Check them out.
Advertisement
The cold snap is set to continue into the long weekend with snow possible on Sunday, above 1100 metres.
READ ALSO:
The highs and lows for Oberon until Sunday:
Temperatures may see a small increase but the numbers will remain under double digits with a high of 7 degrees on Monday, a low of -1. Tuesday will be a maximum of 7 and will plummet to -4 overnight. Wednesday's forecast is looking to be a top of 8 degrees and a low of -3.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.