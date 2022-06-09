Oberon Review
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Photos

BOM predictions come to true with snowfalls blanketing Oberon region

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
June 9 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Just days into Winter, Oberon has experienced a blanket of white with several falls around the region.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Lithgow Mercury journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.