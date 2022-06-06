Incumbent Nationals MP for Calare Andrew Gee increased his vote across all three polling booths in the Oberon area at the May 21 Federal Election.
Orange-based Independent Kate Hook, who was supported by Simon Holmes a Court's Climate 200 movement, polled second in O'Connell and Black Springs booths, but in Oberon was beaten into third place by Pauline Hanson's One Nation candidate Stacey Whittaker.
Advertisement
Mr Gee polled particularly well at Black Springs, with a 19.7 per cent rise.
Labor's Sarah Elliott lostground in all three booths, suffering a 17.3 per cent swing at O'Connell.
The Greens' Kay Nankervis polled bottom in two of the three booths. A significant factor in this election was the absence of a candidate from the Shooters Fishers and Farmers Party, which won 17 per cent of the votes in the 2019 election.
The Liberal Democrats and Christian Democrats (Fred Nile Group) also failed to field a candidate.
READ ALSO:
Primary voting, in numerical order, by polling booth was:
Oberon: Andrew Gee (The Nationals) 881 votes, (+6.3 per cent swing); Stacey Whittaker (Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party) 230, +13.7 pere cent; Kate Hook (Independent) 224, +13.4 per cent; Sarah Elliott (Labor) 218. -5.6 per cent; Adam John Jannis (United Australia Party) 68, +0.3 per cent; Kay Nankervis (The Greens) 47, +0.01 per cent.
Black Springs: Gee, 120, +19.7 per cent; Hook, 28, +13.8 per cent; Elliott, 21 -8.1 per cent;Whittaker, 20, +9.9 per cent; Jannis,9, -2.9 per cent; Nankervis, 4, -0.1 per cent.
O'Connell: Gee, 164, +3.6 per cent; Hook, 88, +27.6 per cent; Elliott, 30, -17.3 per cent; Whittaker 24, +7. per cent; Nankervis, 7, -1.8 per cent; Jannis 5, -1 per cent. Ms Hook's swings are all from a zero base.
Across the electorate of 80 polling booths, Mr Gee boosted his primary vote to 48.25 per cent, for a positive swing of 3.5 per cent. This translated to a 60.6 per cent two party preferred vote.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.