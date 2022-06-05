Oberon Review

Fate revealed for Calare's Andrew Gee as Peter Dutton unveils new Coalition front bench

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated June 5 2022 - 9:39pm, first published 9:30pm
OFF THE BENCH: Andrew Gee as Veterans' Affairs Minister. Photo: SITTHIXAY DITTHAVONG

Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee has missed out on a seat on the Coalition's front bench in Federal Parliament but has gained new roles in the outer ministry.

Tanya Marschke

Tanya Marschke

Journalist

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

