St Joseph's Oberon students get crafty in their final weeks of term two

Athletics Carnival
Thank you to all of the students who participated in our athletics carnival. It was a cold but fantastic day of learning and fun.
Advertisement
A special mention to our teachers and to our Little Athletics volunteers who helped run the track and field events. Their expertise and equipment is greatly appreciated!
Congratulations to all of those students who placed in their events. The age champions will be announced when the 800m and 1500m events have been completed (date TBC). More information regarding the Eastern Region Carnival will be provided in coming weeks.
Grace Yeo
Congratulations to Grace Yeo who recently played goalkeeper for the girls Polding team in Tamworth at the PSSA Championships.
Grace had a fantastic week of hockey and fun with her team. We are so proud of Grace for this amazing achievement!
Kids' Lit Quiz
On Monday, June 6, four of our Year 6 students travelled to Bathurst to participate in the Central West Heat of Kids' Lit Quiz Australia at the Assumption School.
The students answered 100 questions over the course of the day relating to books and authors. Our students participated with enthusiasm and school pride.
Well done to Bronson Hughes, Madison Keller, Jonathan Rowe and Kayden Scorgie on your wonderful effort.
Class of The Week - Year 4
As Term 2 quickly draws to a close, Year 4 has been working hard in all Key Learning Areas.
In mathematics, the topic of 3D shapes was a real hit with the students. Making shapes using equipment showed their creative side. The most popular shapes were the cube and triangular pyramid.
In visual arts, we have looked at the use of watercolours and how effective they can be in creating an artwork. I'm sure you'd agree the rainbow fish they drew and painted are very colourful and artistic.
Our hands for Reconciliation Week shows that we are all different but also joined as a community and nation.
Physical Education Rotation groups are an excellent way to get fit during this Winter season. The students visited the YMCA gym on June 8. Thank you to Sharon and Dave for teaching us some new skills.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.