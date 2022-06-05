Oberon Review

St Joseph's Oberon students have been busy in and out of the classroom

By St Joseph'S School Oberon
June 5 2022 - 11:00pm
Our Primary Students began their first of our Winter Sport Rotations. Year 6 thoroughly enjoyed their workout at the gym, Year 5 mastered the challenge of hitting the very small black ball on the squash courts and Year 3/4 successfully smashed some tennis balls on the tennis courts.

