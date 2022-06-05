St Joseph's Oberon students have been busy in and out of the classroom

Our Primary Students began their first of our Winter Sport Rotations. Year 6 thoroughly enjoyed their workout at the gym, Year 5 mastered the challenge of hitting the very small black ball on the squash courts and Year 3/4 successfully smashed some tennis balls on the tennis courts.
A huge thank you to Dan Rayner for expertise at squash and Kirsten Fenton for transporting us to the various locations. Many thanks of course to the RSL, Tennis Centre and Oberon Fitness Centre for accommodating us. The students are all very excited for next Wednesday.Class of The Week - Year 3
Wow! What a busy, fun and educational start to Term 2 we've had!
In Mathematics we have been learning about Factors and Multiples.
We played a 'basketball theme' factors board game, where we had to identify factors of a number before we could move to the next player. It was super fun and we all loved it.
We are learning about all different materials in Science this term too. Last week we conducted an experiment where we had to work out which ball would bounce the highest - turns out, any balls with rubber in it work due to the elasticity.
Our school was presented with a $2000 cheque from CRT. Many thanks to our P&F President Ashleigh Hotham for her successful application. From 300 schools applying nationwide, only 25 schools were selected. These funds will contribute greatly to future capital projects at St Joseph's. We also thank our local CRT for presenting us with the cheque.
All year 3 students, whether participating in receiving the First Communion or not, are very excited for 1) our study in the unit to prepare us for the special sacrament, 2) our reflection day where OPS and BSPS students will join us too and 3) our upcoming First Communion Mass on the 19th of June.
We have started a collaborative collage where all of us will complete pages to join together to have a final image of The Last Supper that we can display for the whole school to see.
