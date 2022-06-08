Detectives have charged a Lithgow man following an investigation into the alleged aggravated sexual assault of a woman in Sydney's west last month.
In May, police received a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted by a man known to her.
Detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad were notified and took carriage of the investigation under Strike Force Reka.
Officers were told that the 33-year-old woman was drugged and then sexually assaulted by the man during the evening of Wednesday, May 4 at a home at Dean Park.
The woman sought medical treatment at Blacktown Hospital the next day, where she underwent a SAIK (Sexual Assault Investigation Kit) and contacted an associate for help.
Following extensive inquiries, strike force detectives arrested a 49-year-old man at a home at Lithgow about 8am Wednesday.
He was taken to Lithgow Police Station and charged with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent, and two counts of sexually touch another person without consent.
The Lithgow man was refused bail to appear at Lithgow Local Court today.
The Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate matters against children and adults, including sexual assault, serious physical abuse, and extreme cases of neglect.
Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
