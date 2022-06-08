Bathurst-based members of the Public Service Association [PSA] of NSW joined a state-wide strike on Wednesday, demanding the salary cap to be removed.
Currently, those employed by state government can only receive a maximum 2.5 per cent salary increase and with the rate of inflation sitting at 5.1 per cent, PSA members are asking that their wages reflect the cost of living.
Advertisement
When the wage cap was introduced to legislation, it took away the rights of the Industrial Relations Commission to set wages according to inflation.
Organiser Peter Clark said PSA members want this to change and they've been pushed to the extreme of striking to show the government how strongly they feel about the 2.5 per cent cap.
"The people you see here today have forgone a day's salary to show the government the depth of their feelings about the cost of living increases," Mr Clark said.
"We want the wage cap removed and taken out of the legislation and having that returned back to the Industrial Relations Commission as a fair and independent arbiter.
"There hasn't been a strike for 11 years so this has been pushed pretty hard to get to the stage where we feel the need to make the massage clear to the government."
Mr Clark joined a group of Bathurst-based PSA members outside of Paul Toole's office on Wednesday morning, June 8, before marching to Panthers Bathurst to watch a livestream of the protest outside Parliament House in Sydney.
It was expected that around 10,000 would march to Parliament House protesting for the salary cap to be removed from legislation, with another nine locations around NSW holding smaller strikes.
Mr Clark said after hearing news of the industrial action an offer was made by the premier but PSA couldn't accept.
"The premier did make an offer very late on Monday afternoon of a 3 per cent offer, but that didn't include superannuation so that cuts it down to around 2.5 per cent which is not even half of the rate of inflation at the moment," he said.
"Then there was an additional offer of 3.5 per cent but that was offered with unknown productivity gains.
"Productivity gains normally means a reduction in services to the community or a loss of staff. So under that basis the PSA couldn't accept.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.