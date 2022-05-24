news, local-news,

A very successful Biggest Morning Tea was held at Rydal on Wednesday, May 11. Despite rain making it impossible to host the morning tea in the park, the event was moved indoors to the newly renovated Rydal Pub. Around 50 people joined for a delicious morning tea and through their generosity just over $1700 was raised for the Cancer Council. There were lucky door prizes and raffles and plenty of conversation, with everyone pleased to be able to get together again after COVID. Organiser Racheal Young thanked Rydal Pub owners Phil and Judy for allowing the morning tea to be held in the pub, for selling raffle tickets and for donating the contents of the swear jar. READ MORE: "We would also like to thank Bec and staff at the Blue Bird Café who helped us out with selling raffle tickets," she said. "This is the seventh year we have participated in the Cancer Council fundraiser, in honor of our late husband, father and Grandfather, John Stack who lived in Rydal all his life." "We can't thank the community enough for the ongoing support of this important fundraiser and we look forward to next year's event," she said. A special thanks also went to those who helped organise the event, donate food and prizes for the raffle and to those who attended.

