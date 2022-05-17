news, local-news,

The Blue Tree Project at the Oberon Common is nearing completion. The Blue Tree Project is a nationwide initiative acknowledging those who've sadly died from suicide. The non-living tree is a powerful symbol recognising mental health issues that can lead to this. Sadly a young Oberon man committed suicide a couple of years ago and in a move to make a difference, the community has rallied together to raise mental health awareness. Recognising a need to engage at all levels from children to seniors and raise awareness of mental health issues that may be affecting our fellow community members, a committee supported by Oberon Council was formed to advance a Blue Tree Project. The community has shown its support through many businesses, community organisations and individuals recognising this message is an important one have contributed financially to fully fund the project. As workshop was held in April to commence building the sculpture, interested folk came along and welded a branch, contributed to the design or just came for a look see and a chat. The tree is now constructed and the committee would like to invite members of the community to come along to a second workshop on Saturday, May 21 where the sculpture will be painted. READ MORE: A seat has also been installed adjacent to the sculpture site overlooking The Common, providing a peaceful contemplative space for community members to sit and reflect. The sculpture will be installed on Saturday, 28 at 11am followed by a community barbecue at 12pm. Mental health professional Sonia Cox from Rural Adversity Mental Health Program has and will attend all events to offer mental health advice and support if required. "It's hoped this project will raise awareness and enable recognition of the signs that friends, family members or fellow residents may be struggling and how we as a community can start a conversation and offer support. Awareness comes through education and open discussion of the issue," Oberon Blue Tree Project committee's Kathy Sajowitz said. For more information contact Kathy on 0428 543 693, Fran Charge 0407 103 529 or Sonia Cox RAMHP 0448 125 676. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/48a19bf3-093e-4a9d-a102-5ec1fadabbff.JPG/r0_50_1440_864_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg