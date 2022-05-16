news, local-news,

There is just days left to enter Oberon's Waste 2 Art (W2A) exhibition and competition. This year's theme is soft plastic but any material you choose to keep out of landfill can be recycled and reused. Monetary prizes are awarded to to first place winners and in special categories. In 2022 we welcome to Oberon distinguished artist Anne Graham as a W2A judge. Her recycled works supporting the preservation of the natural environment have been shown internationally. 'The Gardens of Stone', a room-sized 'replica' made by Anne from recycled blankets, hand-dyed with natural products, was shown recently at Lithgow's Gang Gang gallery. READ ALSO: There is a chance to make a koi fish from recycled soft plastic at a workshop on May 19 at 4pm in the library and you can enter yours in the competition. Entries are due on May 23 and can be dropped at the Community Centre. You can visit the exhibition on Thursday and Friday, May 26 and 27 from 10am to 4pm and on Saturday, May 28 from 9am to 12pm. All are welcomed to the awards night 5pm-6.30pm with light refreshments. Entry Forms available from the Library, Council offices or online. Visit https//oberon.spydus.com or email: library@oberon.nsw.gov.au Winners announced on May 25.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/4ef73267-11a2-4f08-a0ed-a489f58cfefe.jpg/r0_358_750_782_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg