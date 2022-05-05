news, local-news,

Oberon residents will have the opportunity to put trash to good use for the annual Waste to Art competition in May. Since 2010 the community has entered the exhibition with outstanding entries from all ages and abilities. The competition allows entrants to turn waste into something practical, pretty or show-stopping with a chance to win a prize. This year's theme is soft plastics, but as always the theme is not compulsory and any waste may be used. Soft plastics include plastic bags and wrappers which tangle around machinery at material recycling facilities. The machines then need to be stopped and cleared of the materials which can no longer be processed for recycling, wasting time and money. READ ALSO: Some supermarkets have recently introduced a red bin collection point for soft plastics but many are unaware of this or unable to access the service. There is one change from previous categories. Building and Sculpture is replaced with Creative, Repair, Restore and Refurbish. Now over-sized works for functional items which have been creatively restored or repurposed can be entered as an A3 or larger photo, framed and ready to hang in whichever category it belongs. Entries will then go on behalf of the Oberon community into the Regional Competition which will be held in Lithgow this year. The venue for the public exhibition is the Robert Hooper Community Centre from May 26 to 28, 2022. Entry forms are available from Oberon Library, Oberon Council, or online. Entries and artworks to be submitted on May 23 to Oberon Library with winners announced May 25.

