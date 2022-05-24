news, local-news,

Oberon Council held its ordinary meeting on Tuesday, May 17. It was opened in prayer by Pastor Jo Korman and closed at 8.40pm. Code of Meeting Practice Pastor Jo presented on behalf of the local church leaders to keep the prayer and the retention of the prayer was endorsed and adopted by a majority of Councillors. Future meetings will be opened with a prayer provided by a roster of clergy from the community. READ MORE NEWS: The Street Tree Masterplan The Masterplan has been on display for public review and comment with only one submission received praising the cold climate plan that focuses on key streets and town entrances. The plan was endorsed and adopted by Council. Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Program Grant $25million Council will be applying to a dedicated allocation of $239,651 (calculated on the size of our LGA) for Oberon to host community events and festivals and our community organisations will be encouraged to also apply for funding to run events along with a range of Council events and festivals that will reinvigorate and promote the social reconnection and economic recovery of our community. Key dates for RRCEP Money Congratulations to the library staff who submitted a grant application to the Public Library Infrastructure Grant Round on Council's behalf and successfully achieving a grant of $120,000 for the Community Hub fit out project. Three development applications were considered and approved at 81 Albion Street, 4 Bligh Street and 924 Duckmaloi Road, Oberon. The irrigation design for the ground has been finalised and Council staff are now preparing a request for quotation to a number of local providers for the supply and installation of the recommended irrigation system. Further updates will be provided on the progress and stages of development. All meetings are available via Zoom and recorded. - Councillor Lauren Trembath

