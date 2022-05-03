news, local-news,

Students in 3/4S at Oberon Public School have been working hard to earn their pen licence. Many proud students have received their licence in recognition of their consistent quality of work and presentation skills. On Monday, May 2 Oberon High School held its annual commemorative service in the school hall. We were grateful for the presence of Bill Wilcox from Oberon RSL sub-branch. He is a veteran of the Vietnam War and gave the Ode. Mr Wilcox's attendance reminded us that members of our community have served in wars throughout history. The commemorative address was given by Daria Olney who reminded us of the sacrifice made by our service men and women in the past and asked us to support those serving now. READ ALSO: Our service complemented the community service held on Anzac Day. In both cases our school leaders led the way and represented the whole student body to the highest standard.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/ff52b35a-4636-4279-bcdf-3a156b3e90e3.jpg/r0_30_1350_793_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg