Oberon Council Library is set to undergo a revamp as part of the Oberon Community Hub project after securing $120,000 in funding under the 2021/22 Public Library Infrastructure Grant program. Member for Bathurst and NSW deputy premier Paul Toole announced the funding boost that is part of $6 million worth of funding for 26 public library projects across NSW. He said the the significant grant will help the Oberon Council to complete the Oberon Community Hub project with fit out of the library including seating, shelving, and furniture for children's and youth areas and meeting rooms. READ ALSO: "Good libraries contribute to community resilience with quality facilities, great collections and access to the internet, and we are pleased in assisting in the upgrade of these critical services," he said. "The NSW Government is committed to working with councils to enhance library services and facilities across the state." This funding allocation brings the total of State Government support for NSW libraries in 2021/22 to a record $38.6 million.

