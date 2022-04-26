news, local-news,

It was such a hauntingly beautiful Anzac dawn service at our little town of O'Connell on Monday, April 25. The heart-wrenching eerie sound of the Last Post played by the lone bugler (Damien from Bathurst RSL Band Club) enveloped the silence as the sun rose over O'Connell Valley. In keeping with the historical ambience of the area, ex-police horse Renior (aka Rennie), now owned by a local community member Vanessa Lavelle, featured in a military saddle fitted poignantly (as is Anzac tradition) with backwards facing boots, representing those servicemen who never made it home. The service was held in the St Thomas Church ground, overlooking the O'Connell Recreation Ground and the O'Connell Rd Memorial Avenue of trees. The banners tied to star pickets bore the names of local men and women who had served our country. We were honoured to have an almost record attendance at this year's dawn service, to reflect, remember and pay tribute to all those who have served, and those who continue to serve. READ MORE: Our O'Connell Valley has so many wonderful people both new and old, that contribute in giving us a strong sense of community. Sue and David Willis made the exquisitely stunning large wreath using everything in it from their garden. It featured brilliantly autumn coloured Smoke Bush leaves. Noel Reddan raised and lowered the Australian flag. Vanessa Lavelle volunteered her horse Rennie, and organised the military gear (kindly loaned to her by Bathurst Tack Box). Sandra Gibney led the singing of the National Anthem. Cherri Browne Heckendorf organised Anzac biscuits and morning teas, with coffee from Fish River Roasters. Trish Forsyth from O'Connell Public School was Master of Ceremonies, proudly aided by some of her eloquently spoken young students. Lest We Forget.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/7cdfdfb9-54e9-45ab-b355-9f959a94cf30.jpg/r1_170_831_639_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg