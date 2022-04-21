news, local-news,

Mayfield Garden has enjoyed a fruitful period across April, with a number of visitors taking in the complete splendour of the 65-hectare estate near Oberon. And with one week still left to enjoy the full garden, the venue is expecting attendance to again peak over the Anzac Day long weekend. Mayfield Garden's Chris Muldoon said the Autumn Festival has been well received, particularly over the Easter period. "The real highlight over the Easter period was the weather, which encouraged more people to get out and about," Mr Muldoon said. "It was a bit more difficult to attract people in early April given the rainy weather, especially in Sydney, but things have certainly picked up, and we hope to attract more visitors this weekend." Interestingly, Mr Muldoon said the garden could actually do with a bit of rain, with Mayfield in a little pocket of the region that has avoided significant rainfall over the past couple of months. "Oberon has had plenty of rain, but the garden has somehow missed the same falls, so we actually wouldn't mind some more rain soon," he said. With the winter and spring festivals coming up in July and September respectively, Mr Muldoon hopes the garden will continue to attract welcome crowds throughout the year. "People are still coming out of their COVID hibernation, but I have a good feeling more and more people will be out and about in the weeks and months ahead," he said. The Autumn Festival concludes on Anzac Day. For more information, visit mayfieldgarden.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/6ba781ff-2529-4b50-9c1b-4e47a4f07de4.jpg/r4_11_2045_1164_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg