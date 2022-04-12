news, local-news,

The Oberon region is gearing up to commemorate Anzac Day this year after a number of years of disrupted and altered services due to COVID-19. This year locals can commemorate the immortal day and honour the men and women who have served our country at a number of services. This year the special visitor for the Oberon area's commemorations will be Commodore Thomas (Tom) Phillips RAN, acting/director General Submarines. An Anzac Day service will be held at the village of Burraga at 10am on Sunday, April 24. The Oberon dawn service will be held at the Oberon Sub Branch memorial at Anzac Day at 6am, followed by breakfast at the RSL Club. READ MORE: The march will begin at 10:30am from the Oberon Council chambers, and will be followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the memorial. The commemoration service will commence in the RSL Club Auditorium at around 11:15am, followed by lunch at the club. Lunch will be free for service and ex-service personnel, war widows and carers. There will be a minimal charge for all others that wish to join. Lest we forget.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/skCUJGeyimXCjpstAQnsmA/9e723187-84ed-44fe-b30d-15880f4e8ebd.jpeg/r486_602_2684_1844_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg