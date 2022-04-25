news, local-news,

The Oberon community stepped out in numbers to commemorate Anzac Day on Monday, April 25. Oberon RSL sub-branch president Bill Wilcox was impressed with the turnout and thanked those who paid their respects. "We had a really good turnout, well in excess of 300 for the Dawn service, and it was beautiful weather and just really nice to see everyone out," he said. The day commenced with a Dawn Service at the RSL where The Ozy Youth Choir, honouring the Defence Forces sang and also recited 'In Flanders Fields'. A breakfast followed at the RSL Club before crowds gathered again to march from the Oberon Council chambers. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The main service followed with a wreath laying ceremony at the memorial and a lunch at the RSL Club. This year's special visitor for the Oberon area's commemorations was Commodore Thomas (Tom) Phillips RAN, acting/director General Submarines. A service was also held at Rydal where a large crowd of community members gathered at the memorial which turned 100 this year. There was a special wreath laid that had connections to the first Anzac day at the memorial 100 years ago. The panels and wreaths were made of 700 crocheted poppies done by Rachael Young and there was a beautiful quilt on display made by Sandra Hayley.

