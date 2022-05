news, local-news,

On Thursday, April 7 Oberon Public School invited us to attend the easter hat parade. We were very excited to be invited back to visit the school after two years of COVID interruptions. We loved catching the bus to the event, looking at the sites of Oberon, the children loved watching all the clever hat creations. This excursion also allows the children to have an insight into the school environment and what activities the children can look forward to once they reach school age.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/5d7ce239-8b0c-4545-818d-3222f46cb6ce.jpeg/r0_836_2075_2008_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg