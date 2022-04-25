Stapleton maintains the lead in third championship round
Local News
In a dwindling field of ladies, the third round of the championships was played last week. Robyn Stapleton is still in the lead in A Grade but Katie Graham is only 10 shots behind. Glennie McGrath is leading B Grade.
The day's winner was Katie Graham with a nett 76 on a countback from Glennie McGrath. In third place was Denise Brown with 78 nett. The winner of the putting was Denise Brown with 33 putts.