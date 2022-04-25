  1. Home
Stapleton maintains the lead in third championship round

In a dwindling field of ladies, the third round of the championships was played last week. Robyn Stapleton is still in the lead in A Grade but Katie Graham is only 10 shots behind. Glennie McGrath is leading B Grade.

The day's winner was Katie Graham with a nett 76 on a countback from Glennie McGrath. In third place was Denise Brown with 78 nett. The winner of the putting was Denise Brown with 33 putts.

Robyn Stapleton, showing good form on the 6th fairway, with Katie Graham.

