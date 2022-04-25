Stapleton maintains the lead in third championship round

news, local-news,

In a dwindling field of ladies, the third round of the championships was played last week. Robyn Stapleton is still in the lead in A Grade but Katie Graham is only 10 shots behind. Glennie McGrath is leading B Grade. The day's winner was Katie Graham with a nett 76 on a countback from Glennie McGrath. In third place was Denise Brown with 78 nett. The winner of the putting was Denise Brown with 33 putts.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/1633f27c-4ae0-446f-b53b-4479e4023a18.jpeg/r7_555_3074_2288_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg